Police handle barricaded situation after bullet holes found at Southfield condominiums

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Southfield police handled a barricaded situation Saturday at Kingswood Place Condominiums.

Police said they responded at 9 a.m. to a home in the 19000 block of Raleigh Circle S. after reports that a bullet hole was found. Officers traced the apparent trajectory path to a condo across the street.

Police discovered multiple bullet holes exiting the home across the street. A witness told police that a man and woman, believed to be residents at the home, arrived at about 8:30 a.m. and were inside the home. Police were unable to contact the pair.

A woman was seen leaving the condo and was detained, police said. The woman told police that she was a resident and her 33-year-old boyfriend was inside. Police attempted to contact the man and contacted his family members but were unable to get him to exit the home.

They were finally able to get the man.

