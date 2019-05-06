Police investigate after 38-year-old Rochester Hills woman found dead lying in bedroom

Police said a woman's body was found in a bed. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Oakland County authorities are investigating after a 38-year-old Rochester Hills woman was found dead lying in the bedroom of a home, police said.

Shelby Township police received a call at 12:07 a.m. Sunday from the 3000 block of Harrison Avenue.

The caller said police "needed to get there right away," police said. He told police he had just gotten home and requested officers hurry, police said.

When deputies arrived at the home, the caller told them, "She is dead in the bedroom," according to authorities.

Deputies went into the bedroom and found the woman lying dead on the bed.

Paramedics from the Rochester Hills Fire Department took the woman's body to Ascension-Providence Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

An autopsy has been scheduled. Officials are continuing to investigate the woman's death.

