Police investigate Clinton Township double homicide after bodies found in shed

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police found two dead bodies Sunday night inside a shed in what Clinton Township police are investigating as a double homicide.

Police were alerted to a woman's body found inside the shed, and when they were able to secure a search warrant, they found two bodies inside -- an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.

The discovery was made at the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Road and Metro Parkway.

