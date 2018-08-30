Suspect in deaths of 2 people found in Clinton Township shed arrested in Ohio

Robert Marzejka was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Aug. 29, 2018 in Ohio. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 24-year-old man wanted in connection to the murders of his sister and another man has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

A murder warrant was issued for Robert Marzejka after his 18-year-old sister, Danielle Marzejka, and 19-year-old Seren Bryan were found dead Sunday in a black bag inside a shed behind a mobile home in Clinton Township. The home is located in the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway.

Robert Marzejka was arrested about 2 p.m. Wednesday in Cincinnati. Clinton Township police said he was taken into custody without incident and is being lodged in the Hamilton County Jail awaiting extradition to Michigan. His 1999 Ford van was recovered in Toledo and is being held in the evidence garage at the Clinton Township Police Station.

Police said the victims lived with Danielle Marzejka's father and two brothers. One of the brothers was out cutting the grass Sunday and noticed flies coming from the shed, police said.

The brother opened the shed and found two bags with bodies in them, according to authorities.

