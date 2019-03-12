Police investigate death of 2-month-old girl in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl at her home in Pontiac.

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Waterford firefighters were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday to a home in the 100 block of Starlite Lane.

Paramedics found the girl unresponsive and started performing CPR, officials said. She was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital and pronounced dead, according to medical officials.

Detectives interviewed the girl's father, who said he had removed her from her crib and placed her in his bed to sleep, police said. He told police that when he woke up, his daughter was unresponsive and cold to the touch, so he called 911, according to authorities.

An autopsy has been conducted and the results are pending, police said.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

