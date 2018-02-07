Police investigate death of Temptations singer Dennis Edwards

DETROIT - We’re learning dark new details about the days leading up to the death of Temptations singer Dennis Edwards.

Edwards had been ill for months after a stroke, but there are new allegations of abuse involving his wife.

The Motown legend died last week at a Chicago hospital.

His wife, Brenda Edwards, told several media outlets he died from meningitis complications, but officials with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Edwards’ cause of death is under investigation.

Spokesperson Becky Schilkerman said an autopsy was performed and the results are pending. The cause and manner of death are pending. All deaths that fall under jurisdiction of the medical examiner are investigated.

There were reports that last month an agency that investigates elder abuse claims filed an emergency protection order, stating the 74-year-old Edwards suffered from neglect and abuse in his final weeks at the hands of his wife.

On Wednesday, Brenda Edwards addressed those claims when she was asked if she abused her husband.

"Never, never, never," she said. "I'm going to find out. I'm going to find out what happened."

Local 4 asked the Medical Examiner’s Office if the cause of death is suspicious. The office wouldn't comment.

Motown officials said they are working on a celebration in his honor. That celebration will happen in Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.