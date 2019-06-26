Police investigate if suspected Detroit serial killer is linked to unsolved murders around country

DETROIT - The investigation into Deangelo Martin, the suspect in the Detroit serial killer case, is expanding, as police sources told Local 4 he might be connected to as many as 11 murders.

Investigators are also wondering whether Martin might be responsible for other crimes outside Michigan.

Martin hasn't been charged in the Detroit serial killer case, but he is linked to four murders in Detroit.

Authorities are investigating whether Martin ever left Metro Detroit and, if so, whether any unsolved murders in other states could be linked to him.

Sources told Local 4 that Detroit police investigators have information that Martin probably spent time in other states in the past. They're checking with other police agencies around the country to see whether they have unsolved homicides that carry clues of what police believe are the killer's signatures, sources said.

Officials said the kiler's revealing signatures include victims in their 50s and 60s and leaving victims posed in the kneeling position. Police said at least two of the victims in Detroit were left in that pose.

Police are checking unsolved murders of prostitutes outside Michigan to see whether they share any similarities to the Detroit serial killer case.

Officials are using the FBI's Violent Crime Apprehension Program, which has the largest database of major crime cases in the country, sources said. The program is designed to analyze information about murders, sexual assaults, missing persons and human remains.

