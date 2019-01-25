Police investigating after 3-year-old boy shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Michigan State Police and Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot on Detroit's west side.
The victim has been transported to a hospital. The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to police.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said that Northbound M-39 at Joy Road is closed.
Stay with Local 4 as we track this story.
Other on M-39
Location: NB M-39 at Joy Rd
Lanes Affected: All Lanes
Event Type: Other
County: Wayne
Event Message: Freeway Closed at Joy
Reported: 7:31 PM — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 25, 2019
Non Fatal Shooting: Very preliminary information. MSP is on the scene of a shooting at NB Southfield and Joy Rd. The victim is a three year old child. Both child and mother at local hospital. Aviation is overhead. Unknown location of the shooting. More information coming. pic.twitter.com/rVeKMsU6O6 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 25, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.