News

Police investigating after 3-year-old boy shot on Detroit's west side

Freeway closed for investigation

By Kayla Clarke

Police investigating shooting involving 3-year-old boy on Detroit's west side. Jan. 24, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Michigan State Police and Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot on Detroit's west side.

The victim has been transported to a hospital. The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that Northbound M-39 at Joy Road is closed.

Stay with Local 4 as we track this story.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.