Police investigating after man shot, body burned in car fire on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A wild chain of events occurred Tuesday on Detroit's east side.

The situation started with a report of shots fired at an apartment complex at 7 Mile Road and East Outer Drive. A short time later, a report came in for a car on fire just a few miles away off Gratiot Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found a body inside the vehicle.

“Well, I heard, like, I don’t know how many shots. But it started around 9 o’clock,” Shauntelle Jones said.

Jones heard the sound minutes after she walked inside her mother's home Tuesday morning. Jones said her life flashed before her eyes.

“My kids. That’s the first thing that popped in my mind. Should I get in the car, go, leave?” Jones said.

When officers responded to the apartment complex, they found a man had been shot multiple times.

“I keep hearing it and hearing it and hearing it,” Jones said.

Police believe the two scenes are connected.

Watch the video above for the full report.



