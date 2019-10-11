Police investigating car break-ins at Embassy Suites of Troy

TROY, Mich. - Police are investigating car break-ins that happened in an Embassy Suites parking lot.

According to police, the break-ins took place between Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Three vehicles were targeted. The driver's side rear window was broken out of a black 2004 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver's side front window was broken out of a silver 2020 Toyota Corolla, and the driver's side rear window was broken out of a black 2019 Chevrolet Suburban.

Two of the vehicles belong to Hertz Vehicle LLC and the third to a victim who was out of town. The only stolen item found was a Garmin dashboard mount GPS.

