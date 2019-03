Police investigating a fatal multiple-car collision that occurred in Allen Park on March 17, 2019. (WDIV)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred at about 8 p.m. Sunday in Allen Park.

According to authorities, witnesses reported seeing a speeding car heading eastbound on Outer Drive. The car lost control and struck multiple cars at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Outer Drive and Southfield Freeway.

The driver of that car died in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

