Police investigating Harper Woods drive-by shooting

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday night in Harper Woods.

According to authorities, just before midnight, multiple shots were fired in the area of Beaconsfield Street and Huntington Avenue. The investigation revealed 15 total shots were fired at a specific residence, with three shots entering the property and one striking a vehicle. Five people were inside the building at the time.

Police recovered 11 9 mm shell casings and four .38 caliber shell casings from the scene.

The shooters shot from a dark-colored Dodge Dart as it drove by the front of the residence. It was last seen driving northbound on Kelly Road from Huntington Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at 313-343-2530.



