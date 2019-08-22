Police investigating shooting that left Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley's aunt dead

DETROIT - Rapper Tee Grizzley's aunt, who was also his manager, died after a shooting Tuesday on Detroit's east side.

Police said Grizzley, whose birth name is Terry Wallace, was with his 41-year-old aunt when she was shot. The rapper was uninjured.

Grizzley's aunt was sitting in a vehicle in the 3000 block of 3 Mile Drive with her nephew and another man about 9 p.m. Grizzley, 25, got out of the car. Shortly afterward, someone fired several shots, hitting and killing the victim.

The driver drove to the area of Buckingham and Mack Avenue, where he met with police. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The shooter is unknown.

