Police investigating smash-and-grab at Southland Center originally thought to be shooting

TAYLOR, Mich. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab theft that occurred Sunday afternoon at the Southland Center mall in Taylor.

According to authorities, the call to police reported an active shooter situation, but an investigation revealed the sound of glass being smashed sounded like gunfire to residents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police cruisers quickly responded to the call.

A representative for the city of Taylor reports there was no shooting.

