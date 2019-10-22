Police launch arson investigation at Farmington Hills apartment complex after 2 fires

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Police believe two fires at a Farmington Hills apartment complex were intentionally set.

The say a parked vehicle was burned just before 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Fairmont Park Apartments on 9 Mile Road between Drake and Gill roads. The next day, there was a fire in a vacant apartment there just after 8 p.m.

Police said the fires were small and quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Police have increased patrols in the area. Residents are asked to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call police at 248-871-2610.

