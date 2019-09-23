Police: Man breaks into Mount Clemens home, kills ex-girlfriend's boyfriend with shotgun

A Mount Clemens house where a man was fatally shot on Sept. 23, 2019. (WDIV)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A man broke into a Mount Clemens home over the weekend and killed his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend with a shotgun while he was lying in bed, according to police.

Macomb County deputies were called around 11:55 p.m. Sunday to a home on Court Street in Mount Clemens.

A woman told authorities her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home and shot her current boyfriend, police said.

The ex-boyfriend broke into the house through a side door and went to the bedroom, where Jovon Houston, 26, of Mount Clemens, was lying in bed, according to authorities.

Police said the ex-boyfriend shot Houston in the face, shoulder and leg with a shotgun before fleeing the scene.

Houston was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

The woman was not injured, according to police.

Officers identified the ex-boyfriend and found him in Clinton Township. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

Macomb County deputies are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 586-783-8118.

