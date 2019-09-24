Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend with shotgun at Mount Clemens home

Dominic Watson is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend at this home in Mount Clemens on Sept. 22, 2019. (WDIV)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A Clinton Township man has been charged with breaking into a Mount Clemens home over the weekend and killing his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend with a shotgun while he was asleep in bed, according to police.

Woman's boyfriend shot

Macomb County deputies were called around 11:55 p.m. Sunday to a home on Court Street in Mount Clemens.

A woman told authorities her ex-boyfriend, Dominic Watson, had broken into her home and shot her current boyfriend, Jovon Houston, police said.

Watson, 34, of Clinton Township, broke into the house through a side door and went to the bedroom, where Houston, 26, of Mount Clemens, was lying in bed, according to authorities.

Police said Watson shot Houston in the face, shoulder and leg with a shotgun before fleeing the scene.

"Every day, we see more and more cases involving unnecessary acts of violence in our communities," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "In what we suspect was an act fueled by jealousy, the defendant mercilessly took another man's life."

Houston was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

The woman was not injured, according to police.

Watson arrested, charged

A deputy driving north on Little Mack Avenue near Watson's home in Clinton Township saw someone matching the suspected shooter's description, police said.

The man identified himself as Watson, and he was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Watson was taken to the Macomb County Jail.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon and four felony firearm violations.

Dominic Watson (WDIV)

The murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison. The home invasion charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The assault charge is punishable by up to four years in prison. Each felony firearm violation carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

"I applaud the efforts of the Macomb County Sheriff's Department," Smith said. "Cases like this reinforce the true professionalism and due diligence of those law enforcement officers who serve our community."

Watson was arraigned Tuesday afternoon at 41-B District Court in Clinton Township. He is being held without bond at the Macomb County Jail.

Macomb County deputies are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 586-783-8118.

