Police: Man dropping pants at Oakland County park was 'fishing' to see if man was interested in him

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 34-year-old man with a previous conviction for lying nude on a walking trail told police he dropped his pants and lay on a picnic table at an Oakland County park because he was "fishing" to see if another man was interested in him, according to authorities.

Brian Dean Pochron, 34, of Pontiac, pulled his pants down to expose his buttocks Friday at Dodge Park #10 in Highland Township, police said.

Pochron pulled down his pants while standing near a pavilion area in the park, officials said. He then lay across a picnic table on his stomach with his buttocks still exposed, according to officials.

A resident who had walked over to the pavilion was able to record the incident on his cellphone, police said.

Shortly after the incident, Pochron ran to his car, covered his license plate with a T-shirt and drove away, according to authorities.

Pochron taken into custody

Investigators recognized Pochron from a previous indecent exposure incident in the area, officials said.

Pochron was located and interviewed by detectives. He admitted to exposing himself at the park to attract another man, claiming he was "fishing" to see if the witness was interested in him, police said.

Detectives received an indecent exposure warrant for Pochron on Monday. He was taken into custody at his workplace in Waterford Township, officials said.

Pochron was arraigned Tuesday and is being held at the Oakland County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

If released, Pochron must verify his home address with the court and cannot return to the park, authorities said.

Criminal history

Pochron is listed on the sex offender registry for life, police said.

In 2003, Pochron was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on a person under 13 years old and served time at the Michigan Department of Corrections, according to records.

He was convicted of indecent exposure in 2017 after lying completely nude on a walking trail in Highland Township, officials said.

He completed probation for the 2017 incident last month, police said.

