Police: Man on drugs dances, hits himself in face, yells at self in Oakland County woman's backyard

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man on drugs was dancing, hitting himself in the face and yelling at himself in an Oakland County backyard before purposely driving into a deputy's patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

Deputies were called at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday to a home at South Baldwin and Seymore Lake roads for a report of a suspicious person.

A woman told officials a vehicle had driven onto her property and stopped in the backyard. She said the driver had gotten out and was dancing, hitting himself in the face and yelling at himself, according to police.

Deputies pulled into the driveway and told the 30-year-old Madison Heights man to sit on his vehicle, but he disregarded commands and drove at them, officials said.

The man intentionally struck a patrol vehicle that was trying to block his exit, police said. He got out of the vehicle and tried to run, officials said.

A deputy fired his Taser at the man, but it wasn't effective, police said. A second Taser attempt allowed officials to take the man into custody.

Police searched the man's vehicle and found suspected crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

He was taken to McLaren Regional Medical Center for a blood draw. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.