Police: Man wanted for shooting, assaulting women after driving them to Detroit alley

A man suspected of shooting and assaulting women in a Detroit alley on June 23, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and assaulting two women after driving them to an alley in Detroit.

The incident happened at 6:26 p.m. June 23 in the 5000 block of Harold Street, police said.

Two women, ages 21 and 22, were picked up by a man in a black Jeep Cherokee earlier in the day, according to authorities.

The man drove the women to an alley, where he began firing shots at them, officials said.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police described the man as black and 20 to 30 years old, with a slim build, a dark complexion and dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

