Police: Men confront 23-year-old man at Detroit home, shoot and kill him over Facebook post

DETROIT - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning on Detroit's east side.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in the 18000 block of Lamont Street in Detroit.

Police say the man was killed after two other men showed up at his home to confront him about a Facebook post.

The two men forced their way into the victim's home and fatally shot him, police say. No arrests have been made, and police are still searching for the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

