Police: Monroe County woman charged after living with dead boyfriend for weeks

MONROE, Mich. - A Monroe County woman has been charged after she allegedly lived with her dead boyfriend for several weeks, according to police.

Here's the info from Monroe PD:

On Wednesday 04/03/2019 at approximately 3 pm, the Monroe City Police Department responded to a residence in the 600 block of Harrison Street to check the wellbeing of the 61-year old male resident, whom the family had not seen or heard from in the past few weeks.

Officers were unable to make contact with the resident. Officers then contacted the property owner and arranged for him to respond to the home to assist officers.

As Officers approached the residence a second time, the resident's girlfriend greeted them at the front door. The officers quickly determined that there was a deceased person inside the home.

The resident's girlfriend confirmed that her boyfriend had passed away and based on the conditions in the home, statements from the girlfriend, it appears that resident had passed away several weeks earlier and she continued living there.

The girlfriend was transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation. The following day, upon her release from the hospital, Monroe Police Detectives Interviewed the girlfriend.

Based upon her statements, information gathered at the scene, and witness statements, the girlfriend was lodged at the Monroe County Jail, on charges of “Concealing the Death of Another."

Update: She has been identified as Angela Shook.

