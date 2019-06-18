Police: Mother intentionally drives into Michigan river with twin 9-year-old daughters in car

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A mother intentionally drove her car into the Kalamazoo River with her twin 9-year-old daughters in the car, police said.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said two upset girls told officers late Monday that a family member had driven a car into the river. Police said the woman let those children out of the car before driving into the river.

Police identified the woman as 44-year-old Ineza McClinton. Police said McClinton and her two girls, Faith and Angel, died.

McClinton's body and one of the girl's bodies was found Monday night. The other girl's body was pulled from the river about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"I can't imagine what this family is going through. This is a huge tragedy and loss for this family of three lives, and two young children, and I can't even imagine that loss as we work through a timeline and an investigation," Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas said.

The Children's Ombudsman Office told WOOD-TV there is an open investigation into Children's Protective Services' prior interactions with the family, which means the woman and her children had contact with CPS within the past two years.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.