Police officer collapses after responding to shooting scene on Detroit's East Side

A police officer collapses after responding to the report of a shooting on Detroit's East Side Wednesday evening.

Investigators tell Local 4, a man walked into the Big Daddy Market liquor store after being shot in the area of Oakland Avenue & Owen Street, near I-75 and Holbrook Avenue.

It's alleged the man had a horse tranquilizer with him that may have spilled inside of the store and hazmat crews were called to clean up the spill.

During the investigation a female officer collapsed, it's unclear if she came in contact with the tranquilizer.

The officer and the victim are both being treated at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

A possible suspect description in the shooting & stabbing incident has not yet been released.

