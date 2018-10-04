News

Police officer collapses after responding to shooting scene on Detroit's East Side

By Local 4 - ClickOnDetroit news staff

A police officer collapses after responding to the report of a shooting on Detroit's East Side Wednesday evening. 

Investigators tell Local 4, a man walked into the Big Daddy Market liquor store after being shot in the area of Oakland Avenue & Owen Street, near I-75 and Holbrook Avenue. 

It's alleged the man had a horse tranquilizer with him that may have spilled inside of the store and hazmat crews were called to clean up the spill. 

During the investigation a female officer collapsed, it's unclear if she came in contact with the tranquilizer. 

The officer and the victim are both being treated at Detroit Receiving Hospital. 

A possible suspect description in the shooting & stabbing incident has not yet been released. 

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com for updates 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.