ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A police officer was involved in a shooting in Royal Oak early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at East Hudson and South Wilson, near I-696 and Campbell.

The officer did not sustain injuries, but did shoot the suspect. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

A press conference is expected at 6:30 a.m.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit.com as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.