Police pull man from Lake St. Clair; SUV remains underwater

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. - A man in his early 20s was rescued by police after he drove his family''s SUV into Lake St. Clair about 5 a.m. Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Driver rescued after crashing car into Lake St. Clair in Grosse Pointe Shores

While he was able to get out of the cold lake, the vehicle is still underwater, near the intersection of Lake Shore Road and Lochmoor Boulevard. Crews attempted to remove the vehicle but were unable to, due to the weather.

Authorities attempted to pull an SUV from Lake St. Clair on Dec. 27, 2018. (WDIV)

"We received a phone call from OnStar to our dispatch center advising that there was an accident at this intersection." said Sgt. Ron Coste, of the Grosse Pointe Shores Police Department.

Authorities rushed to the location, finding the SUV sinking fast. The driver was out of the vehicle, attempting to get to dry land.

The officer who responded was a trained diver who hooked himself to the seawall and ventured into the lake to rescue the man. Coste said the man was alert and conscious, but the cold water made it difficult to determine the extent of his injuries.

Police said the man didn't own the SUV, but a family member did.

The tow driver who attempted to pull the vehicle from the lake is also a trained diver and attempted to go into the water, but the U.S. Coast Guard made the call that it wasn't safe. They will try again Friday morning.

Police believe the vehicle is still near the seawall and is drifting toward the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club.

The investigation into how the vehicle ended up in the lake is ongoing.

