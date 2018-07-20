Police raid 3 unlicensed Oakland County massage parlors allegedly used for prostitution

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - After watching several Oakland County massage parlors for months, authorities raided the businesses Thursday.

Police in Waterford Township raided three illegal massage establishments where undercover officers discovered women offering sex for money, according to authorities.

At around 12:30 p.m., Waterford Township officers executed search warrants at three massage establishments.

Sun Spa at 935 West Huron Road, Massage Oasis at 4225 Highland Road and Brownstone Therapy at 1431 Airport Road were raided simultaneously.

Officials said an investigation into the three massage establishments was conducted over several months. Undercover officers said they established that women at the businesses were offering sex for money.

"You have forced prostitution, human trafficking activity, those types of potential activities occurring in these kinds of places. We see that women are moved in and out of these places. They are from out of town and stay for a while and leave," Waterford Township Police Chief Scott Underwood said.

Investigators said all three massage establishments were operating without a license. None of them had ever applied for such a license in Waterford Township, officials said.

After entering and securing the establishments, officials inspected them for any other violations.

The proprietor or manager at each location was issued a violation for operating a massage establishment without a license and advised that they were prohibited from continuing to operate in Waterford Township without a license.

"There is no place in Waterford Township for this type of criminal activity," Underwood said in a release. "Even when it occurs behind closed doors, sex for money is still prostitution, and we will use all legal avenues to eradicate this type of crime from our community."

Only misdemeanor tickets were issued, but more serious charges may stem from the raids in the coming weeks.

