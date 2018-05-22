Police release picture of suspect in double fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police released a suspect's photograph Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man and woman on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 11400 block of College Street.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots. A 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were killed.

"I heard the shots fired," said Mike Bridges, who called 911. "I looked down my living room window and saw some kids running down the street."

Police said a family dispute escalated and a family member pulled out a gun. The gunman fired shots inside the house, killing a man and a woman in front of children.

"I guess they were family members," Bridges said. "They looked like they were trying to perform CPR and I called 911 again and said, 'We need an ambulance.'"

Police did not release the 31-year-old suspect's name, but said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Two people were found dead on College Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.