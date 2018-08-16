Police reveal major break in 2016 cold case for Marine killed in Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT - There's a new break in the case of a Marine who was hit and killed on Veterans Day 2016 in a Downtown Detroit crosswalk.

Maurice Mims was a Marine who loved his country, Detroit and his family. His killer hasn't been brought to justice, but police said there's an update in the deadly hit-and-run case.

For nearly two years, Garnett Mims has worn his brother's Red Cross ID badge around his neck.

Maurice Mims was 64 years old when he was hit while on his way to meet his brothers for dinner.

Family members have stayed close to Detroit police investigators since the hit-and-run to help find the driver.

Now police say the car that hit Maurice Mims has been found at a body shop. A young man was trying to have front-end damage repaired, according to officials.

"It is the car," Garnett Mims said. "The person is going to jail."

Police arrested Gilberto Ramon Ortiz, 22, and charged him with tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. Officials can't prove he's the driver, but Garnett Mims said his brother's DNA was still on the car.

"Everything is on it," he said.

