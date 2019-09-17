Police: Rochester Hills man dies after crossing center line, hitting box truck in Monroe County

IDA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Rochester Hills man was killed Monday when he crossed the center line of a road in Monroe County and crashed into a box truck, officials said.

Rafal M. Czekaj, 32, of Rochester Hills, was driving a red 2006 Pontiac Vibe south on Lewis Avenue in Ida Township, police said. A 30-year-old Toledo man was driving a white 2018 Chevrolet box truck north on Lewis Avenue with a 26-year-old Toledo man as his passenger, according to authorities.

At 9:59 a.m. Monday near intersection of Lewis Avenue and Rauch Road, Czekaj crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into the box truck, police said.

The Vibe spun around and came to rest facing north in the southbound lane, officials said.

The box truck overturned and came to rest on its roof in the ditch on the east side of Lewis Avenue, police said.

Czekaj was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The Toledo men were wearing seat belts and were not injured, police said.

Officials don't believe alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the crash.

Monroe County deputies are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7441.

