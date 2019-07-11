Police say 3 men, 2 dressed as women, stole items from Clinton Township mall

Suspects connected to a robbery at the Partridge Creek mall in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said three men, two dressed as women, stole merchandise from a mall in Clinton Township.

The incident happened at the Partridge Creek mall on Hall Road. Police didn't say when the incident occurred.

Authorities are trying to identify the three men, who left in a 2007 Jeep Cherokee, according to police.

Clinton Township officials said two of the men were dressed as women.

Anyone who recognizes the three people in the picture above is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7846.

Suspects connected to a robbery at the Partridge Creek mall in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

