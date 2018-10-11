Police say 37-year-old man stabbed after pulling out gun during argument on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police said a 37-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday night after pulling out a gun during an argument on Detroit's west side.

The incident happened at 10:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Santa Rosa Driver, according to officials.

Police said two men who know each other got into an argument and the 37-year-old pulled out a gun.

The second man, who is 36, pulled out a knife and stabbed the 37-year-old man, police said. The wounded man is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made yet, according to authorities.

