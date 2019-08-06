Police say man stole purse from vehicle parked at Taco Bell in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who stole a purse from a vehicle parked at a Taco Bell restaurant in Waterford Township, according to authorities.
The incident happened at 3:39 p.m. May 17 at the Taco Bell located at 5350 Highland Road, police said.
An older white man with gray hair and a mustache pulled into the Taco Bell in a silver Ford minivan, officials said. He was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.
Police said the man parked near a vehicle, opened a passenger-side door and removed a purse before fleeing in the minivan.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-6077 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.
