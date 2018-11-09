Police say man used fake $20 bills to make purchases at Waterford Township business

This man is accused of using fake $20 bills at a business in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who used fake $20 bills to make purchases at a business in Waterford Township, according to authorities.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. Aug. 17, police said.

The man passed 59 counterfeit bills in Waterford Township and is believed to have done the same in other communities, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the picture above is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-7511 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.