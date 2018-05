A man was hit and killed on 8 Mile Road in Detroit on May 25, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was killed Friday night when a driver struck him while he was crossing 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

Police said the driver of a black SUV fled the scene after running a red light and hitting the victim, who was crossing the road from Wyoming Avenue at 8:05 p.m.

The driver fled east on 8 Mile Road. The vehicle should have damage to the passenger-side door, police said.

