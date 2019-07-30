Police search for man accused of stealing from shoe stores on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man accused of stealing from three shoe stores on the city's east side.

Derrick Crosby, 23, entered the Foot Locker store in the 14000 block of Mack Avenue around 11:30 a.m. July 11, police said.

Crosby grabbed gym shoes, took them to the counter and acted like he was going to buy them, according to officials. He then took them and ran out of the store, police said.

He is accused of doing the same at the Villa Shoe Store in the 13000 block of East Jefferson Avenue on July 18 and the Foot Locker in the 11000 block of East Warren Avenue on July 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

