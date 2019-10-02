Police search for man involved in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man involved in a drive-by shooting on the city's east side, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday on Albion Avenue near Sauer Street, police said.

A 39-year-old man was walking home from a gas station when someone pulled up in a gray, older-model Buick LaCrosse and started firing shots, officials said.

The 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he is stable, medical officials said.

Police are searching for a 30-year-old man who is described as heavy-set with a dark complexion.

