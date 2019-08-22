Police search for person who used note to rob Chesterfield Township bank

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a person who used a note to rob a Chesterfield Township bank.

The incident happened at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the TCF Bank in the 32900 block of 23 Mile Road.

The person produced a note that implied they had a weapon, but no weapon was seen, according to authorities.

Police said the robber fled the bank on foot. It's unclear if he got away with any money.

Officials continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Township police at 586-949-4265.

A Chesterfield Township bank robbery suspect on Aug. 22, 2019. (WDIV)

