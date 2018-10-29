Police search for possible second driver to hit woman crossing Trumbull Avenue in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT - Wayne State University police are searching for a possible second driver connected to the deadly hit-and-run of a 57-year-old woman in Detroit.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Willis Street and Trumbull Avenue, just east of The Lodge Freeway.

Police said the woman was trying to cross Trumbull Avenue in Midtown when she was struck by a car. Officials are investigating the possibility that she was hit by a second car.

"I looked out the window and saw someone on the (ground) and a bunch of people around," resident Jose Peral said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman stopped at the scene, police said.

The impact threw the woman into oncoming traffic, where she might have been hit by a second car, according to officials.

A small group stayed with the woman until first responders arrived, officials said.

Neighbors said they're concerned about speeding in the area. They said bollards were added about a month ago, along with a fresh coat of paint for street parking.

Residents said drivers need to slow down and pay attention.

"It's kind of terrifying, because people drive fast on Trumbull, and you kind of think it'll happen at some point, but you never expect it," Peral said.

