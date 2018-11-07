Police search for suspect after hateful messages found in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Redford Township Police Department is looking for a young man who spray-painted racial slurs and hateful messages on signs and fences at Redford Union High School and the surrounding neighborhood.

The tagging happened on Halloween night, but the blue residue from the graffiti is still on the fence, and a few blocks down, the Redford Union High School sign was also tagged. That has neighbors in the area concerned.

"It's pretty disconcerting, it used to be a good neighborhood around here but these things happen more and more nowadays," said Linda Considine.

It's not the first time Considine has seen hateful messages plastered around her neighborhood.

"The nazi symbols or something, always something to do with hate. It's not really how we want to present ourselves in Redford," said Considine.

She believes the tagger hit a new low by targeting the high school.

"I've seen it on abandoned houses, places like that, but where kids have to go and see it every day, it's kind of sad," she said.

The surveillance photo of the tagger is grainy, only showing an outline of a person wearing a hoodie and backpack. Police believe they're looking for a white man.

"Take him in and make him clean it up, hopefully he doesn't do it (to) someone else," Sharon Gustafson said.

The graffiti on the fence is gone for the most part, but on the high school sign, it's still visible.

"I'm pregnant right now, so it's things that I don't want to see in my neighborhood," Considine said.

Police don't want to see it in the neighborhood, either, so they're hoping to catch the man behind the spray can soon.

