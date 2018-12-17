Police search for arsonists after Detroit liquor store fire

Detroit Police say they are searching for whoever set fire to the Piper Liquor Store on the city's east side.

On Dec. 5 at around 11:51 p.m. both arsonists walked across the parking lot of the store and approached the front door.

One of the arsonists held the door open while the second threw a Molotov cocktail inside the location causing a fire.

The first arsonist may have been wearing a light colored coat with a red hoodie underneath, light pants and white shoes with black on the side.

The second arsonist was wearing all black clothing with a white mask covering the face.

No one was injured. The two fled on foot in an unknown direction.

If you have any information call police at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.

