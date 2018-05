A donkey was loose May 16, 2018 in Plymouth Township. (Photo: Leigh-Anne Risher Valdes)

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Plymouth Township are searching Wednesday afternoon for a loose donkey.

The donkey was spotted in the area of Napier and Ford roads at about 3:20 p.m. Police have been searching a residential area in hopes of finding the animal.

