DETROIT - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a Dairy Queen robbery that happened Friday at 17207 Nine Mile Road.

According to police, the store was broken into at around 1:30 a.m. Police said it appears the man entered through the small serving window at the front of the business.

A small amount of money was taken from the business. If you have any information, call police at 586-445-5100.



