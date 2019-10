Police say the thief fled the scene in an unknown direction.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for an unknown person who forcibly entered a church and stole scrap metal.

The scrap metal was taken from a church in the 800 block of Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti Township on Oct. 17.

Police say the thief fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The case is still under investigation.

