Police seek 2 men wanted in connection to Wyandotte home invasion

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Police are looking for two men who broke into a Wyandotte home June 12.

According to authorities, the two men forced their way into a home in the 400 block of Orange Street through a window just after 10:45 a.m. The homeowner was home at the time and attacked one of the men.

Police said the men fled from the home. One man got into a silver Ford Taurus and the other fled on foot.

Surveillance footage of the one of the men can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyandotte Police Department at 734-324-4426.

