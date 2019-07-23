Police seek 22-year-old man in connection with shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting on the city's east side.

Davevion Dawson is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 25, 2018, in the 20000 block of Van Dyke, police said.

Dawson is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a medium build and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jogging suit, police said.

A warrant was issued, charging Dawson with carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony firearms violation.

Anyone with information on Dawson's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

