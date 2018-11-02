Police seek information regarding Dearborn hit-and-run

Police are looking for the car responsible for a hit-and-run Thursday in Dearborn.

According to authorities, a 2015 white Dodge Challenger struck a person at about 7:30 p.m. in the intersection of Ford Road and Silvery Lane.

After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle fled from the scene westbound on Ford Road.

The Challenger is missing its left-side hood scoop and has front end-damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Traffic Bureau at 313-791-9802.

