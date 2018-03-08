Police seek man wanted for breaking into Novi home

Police are looking for a man wanted for breaking into a Novi home on March 7, 2018. (WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. - Novi police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a break-in Wednesday.

Police said the man broke into a home in the Island Lake neighborhood on Reeds Pointe Drive near Kelsey Bay Drive during the daytime.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man who is 25-35 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 250-275 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored flannel shirt, tan pants, black gloves and a knit hat.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call police at 248-347-0544.

