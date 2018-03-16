Police seek minivan driver who approached 14-year-old Clawson Middle School student

A Clawson Middle School student said he was approached by a stranger while walking to school. (WDIV)

CLAWSON, Mich. - Clawson police are searching for the driver of a blue minivan after a 14-year-old boy was approached by a stranger on his way to middle school.

Police said the boy was walking on Lincoln Street on his way to Clawson Middle School around 7:25 a.m. Thursday when a blue minivan pulled up. The driver of the minivan asked the boy, "Do you need a ride?"

The boy declined and the minivan drove away "fast," the teenager said. He didn't recognize the driver from the area.

The incident was reported to Clawson police at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

The driver is described as a white man with brown hair and glasses. He was around 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clawson Police Department at 248-524-3477.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.