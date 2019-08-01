Police seek shooter who killed mother of five visiting Detroit for funeral two years ago

DETROIT - Police are still working to find the shooter who killed a North Carolina mother of five two years ago while she was in Detroit for her son-in-law's funeral.

Elizabeth Williams, 49, had been visiting her daughter's home Aug. 4, 2016, when she left to visit with her boyfriend, police said.

Williams called her daughter to let her know she had gotten to her destination safety, according to authorities.

Less than 10 minutes later, around 11:15 p.m. Aug. 4, Williams was fatally shot in the 19000 block of Goddard Road in Southwest Detroit, police said.

Williams was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from her injuries, medical officials said.

Williams was a graduate of Denby High School in Detroit. She studied nursing and worked for hospice care at St. John and Henry Ford hospitals.

After she moved to North Carolina in February 2014, Williams worked with Regency Retirement Village in Charlotte, officials said.

She was the mother of five children.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. All callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

